More Heat, Humidity, and Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

A mainly quiet start to our Wednesday, but like yesterday, as we roll into the afternoon hours, we are going to be watching the radar as it should become active with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. Plenty of heat and humidity is allowing for a lot on instability and some storms this afternoon could be strong again. Not everyone will see rain and storms today, and in those locations expect a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid-90s, and again, heat index values will be in the 100°-105° range at times.

IN THE TROPICS: As expected, Tropical Depression Eleven developed yesterday and will likely become Josephine in the coming days. At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 42.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through today. A motion toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin tonight and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Moisture levels will remain high allowing for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both tomorrow and Friday. Of course, rain and storms can occur at anytime in this air mass, but most of the activity occurs during the peak heating of the day from 1:00PM until 11:00PM. With more clouds at times and better rain chances, heat levels will slowly back down from the mid and upper 90s, to low 90s by the end of the week. Rain distribution will be very uneven due to the scattered nature of the showers and storms, but some spots could see little to know rain, while other spots could see well-over one inch of rain through Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, showers and storms should become fewer in number as the air is expected to be drier. Highs over the weekend will range from the lower to mid-90s both days.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern is not changing much and for now, we are going to stick with the standard August forecast each day next week…Partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs should generally be in the lower and mid-90s, which is right where the should be as we move into the second half of August.

Have a great day and stay cool!!!

Ryan