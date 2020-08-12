WANTED: Man Suspected of Using Counterfeit Money to Load Money onto Green Dot Card at Prattville Dollar General

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a Fraud Investigation that occurred at a retail store.

On August 9, an unknown male entered the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Drive in Prattville. The suspect used counterfeit US Currency in order to load money onto a green dot card.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspect through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!