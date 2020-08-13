Good Rain Chances Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

Another hot and humid August day is underway across central and south Alabama. Midday temperatures are already in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. However, rain is starting to develop, with scattered to numerous showers and storms expected in our area throughout the afternoon. That should hold high temperatures in most locations in the low 90s. Expect some showers and storms through the early evening, before winding down around midnight or shortly thereafter. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low to mid 70s overnight.

Showers and storms could be numerous to widespread again on Friday. Again, that should keep high temperatures in the low 90s for the most part. Rain gradually tapers off Friday evening, with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low to mid 70s after that.

Expect scattered afternoon showers and storms Saturday, but Sunday looks much drier. A weak surface front could push through our area Saturday night/Sunday morning. It won’t provide a cool-down, but drier air behind the boundary greatly suppresses rain Sunday afternoon. However, high temperatures could peak in the mid 90s again.

Another front pushes through our area on Monday. This could provide *slightly* cooler and drier air for the first few days of next week. Expect highs in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain chances look slim to none each day, and overnight lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s each night. A slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms could return next Thursday.

Tropical storm Josephine formed from tropical depression 11 Monday morning, becoming the earliest 10th named storm on record, according to the NHC. That record was previously held by tropical storm Jose from 2005, which formed on August 22nd that year. Josephine is currently almost 1000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles of the eastern Caribbean. It’s not expected to impact the United States at this time. It could strengthen a bit more over the next couple of days, but is forecast to weaken early next week as it encounters more wind shear. By early next week, it could turn more northward in the general direction of Bermuda.