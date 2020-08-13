Judge in Case Against Johnston Taylor Recuses Himself

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, August 12, we announced that a lawyer for Johnston Taylor, filed a motion asking for the judge in the case to recuse himself. Taylor charged with the death of Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula, faces manslaughter charges.

On Thursday, August 13, Circuit Judge Jacob Walker granted the motion to recuse himself. The new judge is Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes.

Taylor was crashed into the back of the Bramblett’s car on May 25, 2019, killing the couple.