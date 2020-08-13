More Numerous Showers and Storms Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: Moisture levels will remain high allowing for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow. Of course, rain and storms can occur at anytime in this air mass, but most of the activity occurs during the peak heating of the day from 1:00PM until 11:00PM. With more clouds at times and better rain chances, heat levels back down some with mainly low 90s expected both days. Heat index values will be over 100° again at times this afternoon. Rain distribution will be very uneven due to the scattered nature of the showers and storms, but some spots could see little to know rain, while other spots could see well-over one inch of each day the next two days.

WAITING ON JOSEPHINE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 47.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, showers and storms should become fewer in number as the air is expected to be drier. Highs over the weekend will range from the lower to mid-90s both days.

NEXT WEEK: An upper trough forms over the eastern half of the nation, and we are expecting temperatures to remain near seasonal values for August in Alabama with highs in the lower 90s. Some scattered showers remain possible each days, but mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan