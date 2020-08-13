Officials: Backlogged Data Led to Spike in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama counties saw a large increase in coronavirus cases earlier this week because of backlogged data. Officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health as saying that the high one or two-day increases seen in some counties were due to new testing facilities not reporting information regularly to the agency.

The agency says it has “long-term reporting relationships” with many labs but that isn’t always the case with new testing facilities. The agency says it wasn’t aware of some of the new labs and those labs weren’t familiar with “mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases.”

But the agency said it is working on the problem.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Birmingham News.)