Perry County School Board Member Facing Sex Abuse Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Perry County School Board member, and former county commissioner, is facing sexual abuse and attempted rape charges in Dallas County.

66-year-old Donald Nichols was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says a woman told investigators that she and Nichols were out fishing, when Nichols began making sexual advances towards her. She said when she rejected his advances, he tried to force her to comply.

Sheriff Granthum says Nichols is out of jail after posting $75,000 bond.