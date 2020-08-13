Rain & Storms Friday

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern continues in place across our area. An abundant supply of moisture along with daytime heating is helping to trigger showers and storms each day. We don’t see any change to this Friday. There could even be rain/storms developing earlier in the day and that would help hold the heat down slightly. Upper 80s to lower 90s may be more common than the mid to upper 90s. An upper level feature will help contribute to the clouds and rain most of Friday but this system will move east of us by the weekend. As a result, the better chance for rain will shift eastward and into Georgia. Temps should still manage lower 90s for highs. Early next week a frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south. It may have just enough strength to pass south of us. This would allow a little bit of drier air into the area and decrease rain chances. We could actually have few comfortable days of weather here in mid August. Later next week, we believe a low develops along that frontal boundary and that returns the moisture and increases our rain chances once again.