Secretary of State Meets with City Officials in Marion Amid Election Concerns

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Secretary of State John Merrill will be monitoring the upcoming municipal elections in Marion, Centreville and Selma — after candidates raise concerns about fraud and corruption.

Secretary Merrill met with Marion city officials Wednesday morning to discuss the election.

He said election observers are keeping a close eye on the absentee voting process — to make sure ballot applications are being processed in a timely manner.

Merill said observers will also be monitoring polling sites on election day.

“We want every voter that lives in this area to know that we want their vote to count for their candidate of choice — but just one time,” Merrill said.

“We’re going to continue to make it easy to vote — but hard to cheat.”

Anyone with concerns about the election — or suspicious activities — should file a full report at www.stopvoterfraudnow.com.

Municipal elections are August 25th.