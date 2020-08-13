Truck Stolen from Wetumpka Walmart Parking Lot, Authorities Searching for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department is searching for the location of two unknown males wanted in reference to an Auto Theft investigation.

On August 7, around 2:40pm, a 2010 White Explorer Sport Trac was stolen from Walmart parking lot in the 4500 Block of US Highway 231. Investigators described the auto theft suspect as a tall black male, wearing a red head covering, black shirt, blue jean shorts, red shoes and white mask. He was observed getting into the vehicle and driving away with it.

The second suspect wearing a neon yellow #31 sleeveless shirt, black shorts, black shoes and red mask was with the suspect but did not participate in the theft. This suspect is wanted for questioning only in regard to his relationship to the suspect who stole the 2010 White Explorer Sport Trac.

1/5 Stolen Vehicle (Not Actual Vehicle)_002 (1)

2/5 Suspect (29)

3/5 Suspect_002 (17)

4/5 Questioning Only

5/5 Questioning Only_002









Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify these suspects through the released photos and video.