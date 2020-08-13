Victim Identified in Oakleigh Road Murder, Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday, June 28, around 11:40 a.m., Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 5900 Block of Oakleigh Road regarding a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Keshon Gardner and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public into the Murder Investigation of Keshon Gardner.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please immediately call the Police 334-625-2832. Refer to case no. 2020-00133548 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215- STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Please ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in the event there is a follow-up question.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.