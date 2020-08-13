WANTED: Police Say Three Men Scammed Millbrook Wal-Mart Out of Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Merchandise

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook Police Department released photos of unknown males wanted in reference to a Theft By Deception investigation.

On June 24, three unknown males entered Wal-Mart in Millbrook and scammed the cashier out of several thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. They were possibly driving a new model (2019-2020) Toyota Camry, Silver in color.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the scam artists through the released photos.