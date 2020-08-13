What the Tech? App of the Day: Depop

by Alabama News Network Staff

If your teenager is like most all other teenagers, their closet could use some minimizing.

While adults use apps like ThredUp and Poshmark to sell unwanted items, teenagers have fallen in love with the app “Depop”.

It’s part Ebay, part Instagram and part Pinterest. It’s one of the easiest ways to shop for clothes online and it has millions of people, many of them teenagers, with their own stores.

Some are just cleaning out their closet but many are shopping vintage and rummage stores and then flipping them using the app.

The clothes are trendy and very popular among teens and twenty-somethings. Browsing through the app you’ll find jewelry, home goods, art and lots and lots of clothing for men and women. Some items are sold within just a few hours of listing them.

To sell an item, take a photo, write a sales pitch including product information and make the listing active.

Sellers on Depop are going next level with photos of the items, some even using professional photographers. You’ll find many items modeled by the actual seller while other items are shown with a fancy background.

I’d suggest using an app like PhotoRoom to take your photos. You can easily remove the background to make the item stand out.

Just snap a photo and quickly swipe over the background you want to remove. You can add titles and graphics. Sellers choose who’ll pay for shipping and you’ll find reviews of sellers and their stores.

The app is free and listing items is free but when it’s sold, Depop gets 10% of the selling price. Payments are made through PayPal.

According to Depop’s website, items that are sold for $40 with the buyer paying for shipping, will net the seller around 34 dollars. Not bad for something that has been on a hanger for the past 2 years. Especially if someone in your house is looking for work.