Alabama Health Officials Encouraged by Decline in COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama health officials are encouraged by a decline in COVID-19 cases about a month after a state mask order took effect. But they also cautioned that people should not abandon precautions as the state heads to Labor Day gatherings and school openings.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey implemented a statewide mask order in July.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Scott Harris said that may be partly responsible for the decline. Harris said another factor could be that the surge of cases the state saw following July 4th gatherings has ended.

Former state health officer Dr. Don Williamson says school openings and Labor Day will determine if the numbers spike upward.

