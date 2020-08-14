Another Day with an Active Radar

by Ryan Stinnett

WATCHING THE RADAR: High moisture levels and hot temps will continue to allow for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms again today, but especially this afternoon and evening. Of course, rain and storms can occur at anytime in this air mass, but most of the activity occurs during the peak heating of the day from 1:00PM until 11:00PM. Temps should be in the lower 90s this afternoon. Some storms are going to pack a punch with small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, along with intense tropical downpours. Rain distribution will remain very uneven with some locations getting little to none, while other spots could get several inches.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 53.3 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

ELSEWHERE A broad area of low pressure over eastern North Carolina is forecast to move east-northeastward across the north Atlantic well to the southeast of New England and to the south of the Canadian Maritime provinces over the next several days. This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent. Next name on the list is Kyle.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the low 90s. For Sunday, showers and storms will become fewer in number as drier air slips into the state from the north. Highs Sunday should be in the mid-90s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s to start the week, but rain chances look to increase by midweek and beyond with afternoon and evening showers and storms expected on a daily basis.

Stay safe and please wear a mask when needed!!!

Ryan