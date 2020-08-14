BREAKING: One Dead, Two Injured in Montgomery Triple Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police is investigating a triple shooting that has left one person dead.

Police and Montgomery Fire responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive in regards to multiple people shot.

Once they arrived on the scene, police found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other people were also shot. An adult male victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and an adult female victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No details regarding any suspects have been released.