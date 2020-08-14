by Alabama News Network Staff

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the annual EatMGM Restaurant Week is underway in Montgomery. The event runs from today through Sunday, August 23.

This sixth annual event is organized by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitor Bureau, and features 10 days of online promotions, chef videos and the launch of Food Truck Fridays in partnership with the city of Montgomery.

“Montgomery’s restaurants serve authentic, local food, and they are a cornerstone of our community and an integral part of Montgomery’s tourism economy,” Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Dawn Hathcock said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EatMGM Restaurant Week will look slightly different from years past; however, now more than ever restaurants need our support, and this event is the perfect opportunity to give back to these small businesses.”

EatMGM 2020 Events:

Food Truck Fridays: August 14 and 21 – EatMGM is partnering with the city and Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association to highlight the new food truck parking area of Rotary Park, which is behind City Hall. Social distancing ordinances will be enforced and additional seating and sanitation will be provided.

– EatMGM is partnering with the city and Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association to highlight the new food truck parking area of Rotary Park, which is behind City Hall. Social distancing ordinances will be enforced and additional seating and sanitation will be provided. Takeout Tuesday: August 18 – You are encouraged to order takeout for pick-up and delivery all day in support of local restaurants .

You are encouraged to order takeout for pick-up and delivery all day in support of local . Dish it Out Facebook and Instagram Live Events – Exclusive “how-to” videos from local chefs, including Chef Eric Rivera of Vintage Year and The Lower Lounge’s Nick Ware, will demonstrate techniques from their most popular dishes and cocktails. You will get a chance to win a virtual class with the chef or mixologist. To view these videos, please visit the EatMGM Facebook and Instagram pages.

– Exclusive “how-to” videos from local chefs, including Chef Eric Rivera of Vintage Year and The Lower Lounge’s Nick Ware, will demonstrate techniques from their most popular dishes and cocktails. You will get a chance to win a virtual class with the chef or mixologist. To view these videos, please visit the EatMGM Facebook and Instagram pages. “The Big Three” Blog Series – Montgomery chefs and restauranteurs answer three revealing questions about their inspiration and personal approach to food on the blog at www.lovemgm.com

Visit www.eatmgm.com for additional information, including up-to-date hours, dine-in and takeout options, tips for dining out safely and details about the Be the Change hospitality safety pledge created by the Montgomery Convention and Visitor Bureau. This pledge, launched in July, aims to help residents and visitors easily identify businesses in every industry that are committed to the health and safety of their patrons. Businesses that have signed the pledge will have a decal outside of their organization or restaurant.