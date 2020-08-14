Elmore County Tech Center Breaks Ground on New Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Technical Center broke ground on a new facility Friday. This kicked off Phase 1 of the construction of the new facility.

1/4 IMG_3486

2/4 IMG_3479

3/4 IMG_3477

4/4 IMG_3483







The new tech center is 45,000 square feet and is located in the rear of the current location. It will house construction, plumbing, HVAC, welding, aviation and other programs.

The building is scheduled to be complete by the end of the summer.

Phase two of the project is to renovate the other structures on the site.