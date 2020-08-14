Five Arrested in Felony Drug Bust in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/7 group (1)

2/7 Michael Landrum Sr.

3/7 Oddesius LeCharles Bryant

4/7 Teneda Diann Jones

5/7 Terry McClain



6/7 BeFunky-collage (86)

7/7 Michael Landrum Jr.













On Wednesday, August 12, the Drug Task Force in Andalusia executed a search warrant at which they recovered approximately 37 grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, five weapons and a ballistic vest.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said the DTF had been conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics at 605 8th Avenue that led to the arrest of five people, including:

Michael Landrum Sr., 48, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $65,000 bond.

Teneda Diann Jones, 53, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $65,000 bond.

Michael Landrum Jr., charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on a $65,000 bond.

Terry McClain, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana II, and held on a $102,000 bond.

Oddesius LeCharles Bryant, 30, charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana II, and held on a $602,000 bond.

Hudson said additional charges are potentially pending.

The DTF was assisted by the Covington County Incidence Response Team, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Andalusia Police Department.

“I appreciate the work the DTF does to help remove illegal drugs from the community,” Hudson said.