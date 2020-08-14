Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect in Murder of Kennedy Rogers

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday, August 2, around 11:00 p.m., Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 300 Block of East Ogden Avenue regarding a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Kennedy Rogers Sr. and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public into the Murder Investigation of Rogers.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please immediately call the Police 334-625-2832. Refer to case no. 2020-00160159 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Please ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in the event there is a follow-up question.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.