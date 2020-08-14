Selma Mural Project Aims to Promote Community Unity

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An art project in Selma aims to promote unity in the community — by bringing people together — to make something beautiful.

Birmingham artist Tres Taylor is painting a 14′ x 90′ foot mural onto a wall — at the corner of Franklin Street and Water Avenue this weekend.

It’s a huge task. So, he’s reaching out for help from the community to get the job done.

He said all skill levels and ages are welcome to participate.

“It’s not that difficult and people should not be intimidated. I’ve done this a lot of times before,” said Taylor.

“Whoever wants to get involved, come down and get involved,” said project organizer Clay Carmichael.

“We want as many people as we can. Of course, staying socially distant but you know as many people involved as possible.”

The mural is part of a bigger project called the Revolution of Joy — a project to paint a series of murals across the Alabama Black Belt — in cities and towns along Highway 14.

“So it’s going to run from Mississippi all the way to Georgia and with Selma being the Queen City and in the middle, the idea is to bring all the art to the city here,” said Taylor.

“And its also to sort of inspire artists — and also the community coming together in unity.”

The project is sponsored by Can’d Aid.

Registration to paint is available at candaid salsalabs.org.