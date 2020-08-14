Showers And Storms Saturday, But Mainly Dry Sunday

by Ben Lang

Scattered showers and storms continue this evening, but gradually wind down in intensity and coverage. Most of the rain transitions east of I-65 by 9PM, with just isolated showers and storms lingering by 11PM. The rest of the night looks mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms look scattered to numerous again on Saturday. Some of these could fire up prior to midday, as a surface front pushes into our area. The best chance for rain appears east of I-65, with showers and storms more isolated west of I-65. This boundary pushes through our area Saturday night, ending rain north to south. Drier air moves in behind the front, with the sky becoming mostly clear by Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall into the low 70s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mainly dry with highs in mid 90s. A stray afternoon shower or storm isn’t completely out of the question. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

Monday looks mainly dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated showers or storms are possible as cold front pushes through the state. The front likely stalls near the northern gulf coast, with daytime showers and storms remaining possible for the rest of next week as a result. Rain chances gradually increase during the week, with showers and storms becoming scattered by Wednesday afternoon. However, after Monday, looks like high temperatures only reach the upper 80s to low 90s each day.