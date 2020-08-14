Store Clerk Shot in the Head During Armed Robbery in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are searching for three armed suspects — who robbed one man — and shot another in the head.

Chief Kenta Fulford says it happened around eleven last night — at the Citgo gas station on the 400 block of Highway 80 East.

Fulford says two store clerks were out in the parking lot after closing the store — when three men walked up with guns.

He says the suspects took money from one clerk. Then shot the other clerk — as they ran from the scene.

“They were having car trouble, they were trying to see what was going on with their vehicle. They were approached by three male subjects wearing masks and brandishing weapons,” said Fulford.

“The victim then took his wallet out. Threw it on the ground. The subjects then picked the wallet up. Went through it. Took his money. And while they were leaving, one of the subjects shot the victim.”

Anyone with information about the crime — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.