Tuskegee Police Make Arrest in Chicago Car Theft Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Police Department has made an arrest in a crime that originated in Chicago, Ill.

On August 12, around 9:30 A.M., officers responded to the 700 block of Washington Chapel Ct. in reference to a complaint of a man chasing two females with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Kani McKinley, 20, of Lansing, Ill., occupying a vehicle. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen from Chicago. Upon further investigation into the complaint, he was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

An officer was injured during the arrest of Mckinley. She was treated and released back to service. None of the victims of the original complaint were injured.

McKinley was taken into custody and charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property 1 st

Certain Persons Forbidden

Resisting Arrest

McKinley is currently being held at the Macon County Jail on a $17,000 bond.

There are other arrest pending surrounding this investigation.

Tuskegee police ask that anyone with information in relation to case #2008183 call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865. You may also submit a tip online tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip.