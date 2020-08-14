Victim Identified in Fatal Montgomery Triple Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the August 14th shooting death of Aaron Albright, 24, of Montgomery.

On Friday, August 14, around 11:18 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Albright. He sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

1/6 Plaza Dr. Triple Shooting/Source: Alabama News Network

2/6 IMG_0101 (1)

3/6 IMG_0102

4/6 IMG_0097

5/6 IMG_0099



6/6 IMG_0100 (1)











The circumstances remain under investigation. Charges are pending. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. This is the 42nd Murder of 2020 in Montgomery.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.