Candlelight Vigil Planned in Prattville in Memory of Shannon Paulk

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family and friends of Shannon Paulk are planning a candlelight vigil in her memory on Sunday. The date marks 19 years since her kidnapping from the Candlestick Park mobile home community in Prattville on August, 16, 2001. She was 11 years old and had been playing outside.

Her body was found two months later. Her killer has not been captured.

Alabama News Network has covered the case extensively over the years, talking to family members, neighbors and investigators:

i-Team Special Report – Part 1 & Part 2 (from 2017)

Organizers of the vigil are hopeful that an arrest can be made before the 20th anniversary of Paulk’s disappearance next year.

The vigil begins at 6PM Sunday at Pratt Park in Prattville with live music, speakers and the candlelight service starting at dusk.

For more information, go to this page on Facebook: @justiceforshannonpaulk