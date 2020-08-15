Early Morning Shooting in Troy Leaves Two Dead, Three Others Injured

by Samantha Williams

The Troy Police Department continues is investigating an early morning shooting where five people were shot.

At 1:59 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to assist with dispersing a large crowd at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex in the 12000 block of U.S. 231 South. When en route, multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the complex.

We’re told when officers arrived, two victims were found. One victim was transported from the scene to a Dothan hospital where he later died. The other was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center.

Three additional victims were transported by private vehicle to Troy Regional. One of those victims died at the hospital, one was transferred to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition and the other was treated at the emergency room.

The bodies of the deceased victims will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy. Their identities will be released

later.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police Chief Randall Barr said this was a large crime scene, and there were a lot of people on scene when the shooting took place. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-

5555.