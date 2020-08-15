Mainly Sunny, Mainly Dry, And Hot Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was cloudy for the first part of the day across much of our area, but we became reacquainted with sunshine during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms also developed during the afternoon, producing locally heavy downpours. Expect some to linger into the evening, but taper off tonight. A weak surface front is pushing through the area, turning winds to the northwest. The front ushers in drier air overnight, resulting in a clearing sky with milder temperatures. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and mainly dry thanks to drier air behind the front. However, the drier air means temperatures warm more efficiently, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, as a re-enforcing front pushes in from the north. This front pushes through our area Sunday night. Lows fall into the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday night’s secondary front means mainly dry weather for early next week. However, the front stalls near the north gulf coast, and could lift back into south Alabama by Wednesday. We’ll see increasing rain chances as a result, with at least scattered daytime showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. The better rain chances should temper temperatures somewhat, with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s each day next week.

The stalled front begins to wash out next weekend, but daytime showers/storms may remain scattered next Saturday. Showers and storms may become more isolated next Sunday. Expect highs in the low 90s both days.

Josephine and Kyle remain tropical storms in the Atlantic as of Saturday afternoon. Kyle is about 700 miles southeast of Newfoundland, and moving east-northeast into the open Atlantic. It won’t impact the United States. Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical on Sunday. Josephine is about 160 miles northeast of the northern leeward islands in the eastern Caribbean. It’s forecast to remain in the open Atlantic, and won’t impact the United States. It turns towards the northeast by next Wednesday, and could be near Bermuda on Thursday. However, it’s expected to be a weaker post-tropical depression by then, so it doesn’t pose a significant threat.