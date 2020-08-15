Students, Employees in Elmore County Schools Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis has announced that since the start of the month, COVID-19 is affecting students and employees in the school system.

Dennis says since the end of last week, seven students have tested positive are are under quarantine for 10 days to follow state health department guidelines. He says another 65 students are self-isolating for 14 days because they have been in contact with someone who tested positive or are showing symptoms.

Dennis says since August 4, seven school system employees have tested positive and are under quarantine and 29 others are self isolating because of possible exposure.

Details on the schools involved, the students’ age or the employees job functions have not been released.

“This will be an on-going process that everyone must work together to improve,” Dennis said via a call-out that was transcribed on Facebook. “It isn’t easy having to self-isolate a student or employee for 14 days; however, it is part of the ADPH guidelines and will help to prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19. Be reminded that students can continue with their classes while at home using the virtual platform and maintain attendance requirements based on VE-Virtual Engagement,” he said.

Elmore County schools started classes Monday, August 10.

Overall, Dennis says 10,932 students are currently enrolled in the school district. More than 6,300 are attending class in person, while more than 4,300 others are going to class virtually.

“As we prepare for the second week of school and the start of extracurricular activity events that will include spectators, we want to ask that everyone please, consult their child’s school website for specific details, guidelines, and requirements covering the events on each campus. There will be COVID-19 health requirements to meet ECBOE policies and procedures, ADPH, and current Alabama mandates. Specifically, masks are required at all events,” he said.