Three Injured in Montgomery Shooting Saturday

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Al.– Montgomery Police Department told Alabama News Network that three adults were shot Saturday evening.

At around 5:20 P.M., MPD and Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Forest Avenue in reference to a subject shot. There, officials found two adult male victims and one adult female victim. The three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

