Woman Shot in Apparent Domestic Disturbance in Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say a woman suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound after being shot in an apparent domestic dispute this morning.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Willow Avenue around 3AM. That’s where they say they found the woman, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Police are searching for the shooter. If you have a tip, call the Tuskegee Police Department Secret Witness Line at (334) 727-9865.