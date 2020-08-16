Mainly Dry Early This Week, But Rain Chances Gradually Increase

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny, dry, and hot day thanks to slightly drier air in place. The drier air was the result of a weak cold front that pushed through our area last night. The air wasn’t really cooler behind the front, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s in many locations. However, the heat index was near or below 100° for the most part, and there was a nice northwest breeze. There’s a chance a stray shower could develop in west Alabama early this evening, but tonight looks dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Another weak cold front pushes into our area tonight, but becomes pretty diffuse across southeast Alabama Monday. Again, this front won’t significantly cool temperatures, and could trigger a few showers or storms during the afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky outside the chance for rain. Winds remain out of the north on Monday, with humidity on the lower end.

Yet another front enters our area on Tuesday, but only produces isolated showers and storms thanks to the drier air in place as it arrives. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s. The front may push through our area, but likely stalls near the north gulf coast or far south Alabama through the end of the week. Showers and storms become more widely scattered starting on Wednesday, as moisture begins to increase in the vicinity of the stalled front. Rain chances look higher still on Friday. More daytime showers and storms, increased cloud-cover, and higher humidity combine to keep high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday through Friday.

The stalled front finally fizzles away next weekend. However, expect scattered daytime showers and storms next weekend, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Rain chances could trend down early next week.

Josephine weakened to a depression this morning, then became a remnant low north of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon. Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone this morning in the north-central Atlantic. Neither of these systems impact the United States. There are two tropical waves in the open Atlantic with medium formation chances over the next 5 days. One wave is about 700 miles east of the windward islands of the eastern Caribbean. The wave moves into the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday, and conditions could become more conducive for development mid/late this week as it moves into the central/western Caribbean sea.