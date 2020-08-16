The Town of Mosses Celebrating New Park’s Grand Opening

by Samantha Williams

Some exciting news for the Town of Mosses this weekend. Residents are celebrating the grand opening of the town’s park.

The park got new playground equipment thanks to state and federal grants. The town provided additional finances as well.

The property was completely renovated, and a new basketball court, swings, slides and a fence were all added.

Mayor Hill said kids and teens now have a place to go play and enjoy some fresh air, “Many of our parents in the past have said that they didn’t have anything for their children to do. There was nothing in this town for them to do. Once you look at all the playground equipment we have here, I think everybody would know we do have something for our children to do… for our parents to do and our parents to enjoy along with their children.”

The park does not allow pets, alcohol, ATV’s or bicycles. It’s open from 5 AM until 8 PM in the summer…then from 6 AM until 7 PM during winter.