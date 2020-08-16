Three Injured in Shooting on Alabama State University Campus
MONTGOMERY, Al. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) — The Alabama State University Department of Public Safety said three people were injured in a shooting on campus.
We’re told the shooting happened Saturday night. All three victims were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. It is unclear if the shooting victims were all students.
An ASU public safety official told us they are actively investigating the scene.
No word on any arrests.