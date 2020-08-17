13-Year-Old Female Fatally Shot in Oak Park in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the August 17th shooting death of Ceyeria Lee, 13, of Montgomery.

On Monday, August 17, police and medics responded to a call of a subject shot in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue. At the scene, police found 13-year-old Lee with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took Lee to a local hospital for treatment where she later died from her injuries.

The circumstances remain under investigation. Charges are pending. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

This will be the 43rd Murder of 2020.