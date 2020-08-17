Central Alabama Electric Cooperative Lineman Killed After Being Struck by Company Vehicle

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, August 17, the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative announced the death of Journeyman Lineman Boyd Hodge. CAEC officials say Hodge died during a tragic accident at the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative’s (CAEC) West Operations Center (located in Verbena).

According to Chilton County Coroner Aaron Ellison, Hodge was struck by another CAEC vehicle in the work yard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

CAEC says they will provide grief counseling to employees. They also are grieving with the Hodge family.