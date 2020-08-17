Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Goes Public in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Newly developed technology will allow Alabama Citizens to receive an alert if they have been in close contact with coronavirus.

It’s called the Guidesafe Exposure Notification App and it is free to the public.

The app is available for IOS and Android operating systems.

Initial testing began on August 3rd and the free download is now being released to all Alabamians.

Dr’s and engineers from UAB, officials from the Alabama Department of Public Health, along with Google and Apple developed the app.

Download the Guidesafe Exposure Notification App here.

The app does not record or share personal information, and keeps identities anonymous.

Alabama is one of the first states to make this free technology available to the public.

“This tool will arm us with the power to inform ourselves regarding potential exposures to COVID-19 , and this will be done safely and securely,” said Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH.