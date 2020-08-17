Frontal Passage Ahead

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary is making southward push through the state and will be mainly south of our area Tuesday. This will briefly put most of the area in a slightly drier air mass. The better chance for any rain/storms would shift to our southern most counties. Temps remain rather hot with highs easily in the lower to mid 90s. By Wednesday, we begin to slowly transition back into scat’d showers and storms with temps still managing lower 90s for afternoon highs. We expect our rain/storm chances to continue heading upward late week. The frontal boundary to our south will act as a launching pad for showers and storms as disturbances ride along the boundary. The clouds and rain activity should help knock the heat down just a bit. Afternoon highs will drop into the upper 80s to lower 90s for several days. This rather active weather pattern will remain in place through the early part of the upcoming weekend. There is some indications the chance for rain will back down a bit Sunday and into early next week.