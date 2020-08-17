Hot Days with Scattered Storms; Watching the Tropics

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-90s, and we will mention the chance for a few showers this afternoon along a weak boundary pushing through the area. For tomorrow, expect a sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 90s

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas of concern, and these will likely become tropical cyclones this week. Next names up are Laura and Marco.

1. A fast-moving tropical wave located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and that fast forward speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands today, and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that time, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands beginning this evening through Tuesday morning. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic well to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers. The wave is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

REST OF WEEK: Moisture levels begin to slowly rise on Wednesday and will continue to do so through the week, and we will bring the chance for some isolated afternoon showers back to the forecast. Wednesday should feature more sun than clouds with highs in the lower 90s. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances continue to increase and we should see scattered showers and storms, more typical of August in Alabama. Highs these two days should continue to hold in the lower 90s, with more clouds and better rain chances.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For now, the weekend looks to feature humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds, and those daily afternoon and evening showers and storms, scattered about the Alabama landscape. Highs should be in the lower 90s.

Make your Monday mysterious…

