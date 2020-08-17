Large College Crowds Raise Concerns of COVID-19 Pandemic Safety

by Alabama News Network Staff

Scenes of crowded entertainment districts in college towns are raising new questions about safety during the coronavirus pandemic and whether college football can be played this year.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo of a crowded area in Tuscaloosa on Sunday that said: “Who wants college sports this fall- Obviously not these people!!”

Who wants college sports this fall?? 🏈⚽️🏐🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏿 Obviously not these people!! 🤦🏼‍♂️ We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!😷 pic.twitter.com/OAFocYZwin — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 16, 2020

Photos on social media showed crowds and relatively few masks around Auburn University as well.

Universities have enacted rules meant to enforce mask wearing and social distancing on campus, and Alabama has a statewide rule requiring masks in public places. But many are ignoring the rules.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)