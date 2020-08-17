Mainly Dry Through Tuesday, But Rain Chances Increase Starting Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Another hot and mainly dry mid-August afternoon is on tap across central and south Alabama. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with several locations already 90°+ prior to midday. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon as another weak front pushes into our area. However, they will be rather hit-or-miss with many locations remaining dry. A handful of showers could linger through the early evening, but our area should be rain-free by midnight. Expect a mostly clear and mild night, with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday looks hot and mainly dry again, with Monday’s front mostly to the south of our area. Drier air on Tuesday allows afternoon highs to reach the low to mid 90s. Stray showers or storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, especially across southeast Alabama. However, most locations remain dry and mostly sunny throughout the day. Yet another weak front approaches our area from the north Tuesday evening, eventually stalling across southeast Alabama on Wednesday.

The stalled front increases rain chances starting Wednesday. Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms by the afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. Elevated rain chances with highs in the upper 80s or low 90s remain the theme for the rest of the week. Rain chances appear highest Friday and Saturday.

The stalled front begins fizzling away Saturday. Expect scattered daytime showers and storms through Sunday anyway, though rain chances could decrease early next week. High temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday through Monday.

In the tropics, Josephine and Kyle fizzled away over the weekend. However, the NHC is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is located about 200 miles east of the windward islands of the eastern Caribbean. It has a 50% formation chance over the next 5 days. The second wave is much further away from the United States, located southwest of the Cape Verde islands near Africa. It has a 60% formation chance over the next 5 days. Neither are of imminent threat to the U.S., but we’ll watch them in case they eventually are. Laura and Marco are the next names up on this year’s Atlantic tropical cyclone list, in case these waves gain at least tropical storm strength.