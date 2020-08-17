Montgomery Co. Commission to Seek Legal Opinion as LEAD Academy Asks for Portion of Sales Tax Funds

by Alabama News Network Staff

LEAD Academy is asking for a a portion of Montgomery County’s 1-cent sales tax increase. Approved in 2003, the tax was passed in support of public education.

Charlotte Meadows, board chair of Montgomery’s first charter school, went before the Montgomery County Commission Monday morning. Meadows says LEAD qualifies for the funds, arguing the charter school is considered public education.

District 1 County Commissioner Dan Harris was vocal in challenging Meadow’s request. “If they are entitled to it”, he said in an interview after the meeting “it would be through an agreement between them, LEAD Academy and the Montgomery Co. Board of education, not the commission”.

Harris maintained that if the charter is eligible for the tax money, it’s not up to the county commission to allocate the money. He’s asked for clarification and a legal opinion before the county commission can vote.

Meadows said she is confident in the findings of a legal opinion. “It’s already transpired in other parts of the state” she explained, “other charter schools have already received local funds, local tax dollars and I know what the law says”.

Commissioners decided not to vote on whether or not to disperse the tax money to LEAD until at least the next commission meeting. The commission will vote after getting the suggested legal opinion by its next meeting on Tuesday, September 8th.