Montgomery Man Killed in Early Monday Morning Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Death Investigation following the death of Devontae Richardson, 21, of Montgomery.

On August 17, around 2 A.M., Montgomery police received a call of a person in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive. At the scene police located Richardson with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a local hospital but he died from the gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

If you have any knowledge of this shooting to call call CrimeStoppers (215-STOP), Secret Witness (625-4000) or MPD (625-2831).