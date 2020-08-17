States Uncommitted to Trump’s New Unemployment Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The majority of states have not committed to accepting President Donald Trump’s offer to reinstate a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits for millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A survey of state governments and found concerns about the details of Trump’s plan and whether states can afford to chip in. A federally funded $600 weekly unemployment bonus expired at the end of July. Trump’s plan would increase unemployment checks by $300 or $400.

In the meantime, unemployed Americans are trying to make do with thinner benefits.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)