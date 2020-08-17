SWAC Announces Spring Football Schedule; Magic City Classic April 17

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has unveiled its spring football schedule for all 10 schools. Football was moved from fall to spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama State University will face Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic in Birmingham on April 17.

The schedule includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference games each week beginning in week one. The SWAC has given each team a bye week in March so fans can see the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments that run March 9-13.

Each SWAC team will play six conference football games and will have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will start the weekend of February 27.

The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Sports Administrators Committee, COVID-19 Advisory Committee, along with our fall sports scheduling groups have worked tirelessly over recent months to get to the point where we are able to announce a significant part of the rescheduling of our fall sports,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“Collectively as a conference, we look forward to continuing on the path to a safe return to competition that we know all of our student-athletes, team staff, institutional administrators and supporters would like to see in the coming months. This schedule allows the needed flexibility for any additional adjustments that will need to be made once the NCAA releases its revised spring calendar. Clearly our plans in regards to the safe return to competition within our league will ultimately be dictated by the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the respective regions of our member institutions.”

