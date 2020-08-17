Two Men Wanted for Questioning in ASU Triple Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University of Department of Public Safety needs help identifying two men in reference to a triple shooting. The shooting occurred Saturday, August 15, around 11:40 p.m., in the Acadome parking lot. The two men are wanted for Questioning Only at the is point.

The shooting victims include an ASU student and two none students. All three suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify these suspects through the released photos.

1/2 Suspect

2/2 Suspect2



If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.