WANTED: Police Search for Man in Statewide Prescription Fraud Scheme

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy released photos and video of an unknown male wanted for multiple counts of Prescription Fraud that occurred throughout the State of Alabama.

State Drug Investigators say that a Veteran Affairs Doctor in Tuscaloosa notified their office of multiple counts of prescription fraud. The Veteran Affairs Doctor currently prescribes controlled medication at the Tuscaloosa facility. The medication is also dispensed at this same facility, which prevents the need for his patients to utilize community or chain pharmacies. The reporting Doctor checked his dispensing reports, as habit, and noticed that his DEA controlled medication number was being used in different parts of the state without his permission. The Doctor immediately notified the Board of Pharmacy.

1/4 Suspect_003 (12)

2/4 Suspect Vehicle (1)

3/4 Suspect Vehicle_002

4/4 Suspect (30)







Investigators are attempting to identify suspect(s) involved for prosecution purposes. Photos and video are being released by CrimeStoppers in the hopes of identifying a suspect of interest described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years of age, blonde/reddish hair, wears glasses, and black suits or all black clothing based on video from Abbeville and pictures from Troy.

The suspect has been seen driving an Infiniti G35 coupe, possibly 2002-2005 model, beige in color, unknown tag.

The following cities/towns have confirmed fraudulent prescriptions filled by this suspect between July 20th and August 11th:

Eufaula

Opelika

Montgomery

Troy

Abbeville

The following cities/towns have had attempted fraudulent prescriptions filled by this same suspect during the same time frame:

Millbrook

Ozark

The controlled substances being obtained are Alprazolam, Diazepam and Clonazepam commonly known as Xanax a highly abused schedule IV narcotic. This drug is a benzodiazepine which are being abused now because of the Opioid epidemic.

The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy is looking at definitive felony charges of Unlawful Receipt of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Commit Receipt of a Controlled Substance, and possible federal charges based upon the suspect(s)’ use of multiple identities of real patients being utilized to obtain fraudulent prescriptions.

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!