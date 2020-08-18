Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium to Operate at 20% Capacity This Football Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced that Bryant-Denny Stadium will operate at roughly 20% capacity this football season due to coronavirus-related safety concerns.

In addition, tailgating will not be allowed because of restrictions on social distancing and large gatherings.

Alabama and the rest of the SEC will start football season on September 26, playing 10 conference games.

GET ALABAMA’S COMPLETE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

This year, the university says it will have mobile-only game and parking tickets to allow for contactless entry.

There are also rules for personal protective equipment (PPE), health screenings and concessions.

GET COMPLETE GAMEDAY INFORMATION