Bryant-Denny Stadium to Operate at 20% Capacity for 2020 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced plans for the 2020-21 season.

The seating arrangement for the 2020-21 season at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the most different. The school announced that the stadium will operate at 20% seating capacity.

All ticket sales and parking passes will be mobile-only. Ticket purchasers will receive their tickets via email, allowing for download to Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android).

In compliance with the CDC, state and local guidelines relating to social distancing and large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted on The University of Alabama campus for the 2020 football season.

For the full plan click here.