Hand Grenade Scare Shuts Down Dallas County Courthouse

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Courthouse was shutdown for about an hour Tuesday afternoon — after a woman told deputies that she had a hand grenade in her car.

The woman told deputies — the grenade was one of several military artifacts that belonged to her now deceased husband.

Officials decided to evacuate the courthouse because they didn’t know if the grenade was live. They also blocked off the streets surrounding the building — and called in the bomb squad.

“It’s a volatile situation right now you know, and I’m not a bomb expert whatsoever. But I know the pin’s in it and I know it looks like a real hand grenade. So, we’re just gon’ be on the safe side and make sure,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

The grenade turned out to be just a training grenade.